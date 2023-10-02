Green Bay Packers Work Out Notable Veteran Running Back

It's no secret that the Green Bay Packers have struggled to run the football effectively thus far this season in their 2-2 start.

Injuries to starter Aaron Jones and the ineffective fill-in of longtime backup AJ Dillon have now prompted the team to at least explore other options.

Today, the Packers brought in a notable veteran for a workout, former 1,000-yard rusher James Robinson.

Get our free mobile app

It wasn't long ago that Robinson was the starter at running back in Jacksonville. Now, fast forward a few years and he has bounced around quite a bit.

Here's the official news from ESPN NFL Nation Packers Reporter Rob Demovsky on Twitter:

attachment-Screenshot 2023-10-02 165240 loading...

It's interesting to say the least. While Dillon has been ineffective to the tune of a 2.7 yard-per-carry average this season, it is surprising they'd look elsewhere before giving Emanuel Wilson a long look.

Wilson is currently the third running back on the roster and had a nice preseason for the team.

Robinson, who is just 25 years old, has averaged 4.4 yards per carry in his career, but hasn't had significant carries since the 2021 season.

Last year, he finished with 425 yards on 110 carries while spending time with both the Jaguars and the Patriots.

As a rookie in 2020, Robinson shined; as he finished with 1,070 rushing yards, 344 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns in just 14 games.

We'll see if the Packers officially kick the tires or not on the veteran in the coming days.

Source: Rob Demovsky Twitter and Pro Football Reference (Stats)