Greg Hardy to Face Ex-NFL Defensive End Austen Lane in Octagon

It will be Greg Hardy's pro MMA debut in the octagon on June 12 but it will be another former NFL defensive end that I assume most will be cheering for.

Ex-NFL defensive end Austen Lane will face off against Hardy and I know I hope he destroys him that night.

Hardy has been ostracized from the NFL for his domestic abuse issues and there hasn't been anybody that has really missed him.

Recently he has tried to make a career in the MMA world and this will be his first professional bout.

Hardy and Lane's fight will take place in the heavyweight division and will be a part of the Tuesday Night Contender series according to UFC President Dana White.

Austen Lane played in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions over a five year period and has tallied a 4-0 pro record so far.