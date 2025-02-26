How High in the Draft Could South Dakota Native Zabel Be Taken?

The on-field portion of the 2025 NFL Combine is on its way in the coming days, and there are a ton of exciting prospects to keep an eye on.

One of them is Pierre, South Dakota native Grey Zabel, who just concluded his college career by winning a National Championship with the North Dakota State Bison.

Zabel has been a hot name in the pre-draft process after a very strong showing at the Senior Bowl earlier this month.

Thor Nystrom of Fantasy Life joined Overtime with Bert Remien on Tuesday to preview the combine and several players of interest.

Here's what Thor had to say about Zabel's current stock, and where he could end up being taken in April's NFL Draft:

As of now, PFF ranks Zabel as the 28th overall prospect, and the 5th rated tackle. As you heard from Thor, he may very well kick in to play guard in the NFL. If he does, he technically would be one of the highest NFL guards in this year's class.

Zabel is listed at 6'6 and 305 pounds and was an All-American this past season by numerous publications. He was a key contributor in all five of his seasons in Fargo.

While at Pierre T.F. Riggs High School, Zabel one three State Titles under Coach Steve Steele, and was a member of the Class of 2020.

