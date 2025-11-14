South Dakota native and NDSU Bison alum Grey Zabel is not only having a great rookie season, but he's also doing so on one of the NFL's best teams.

The former Bison standout is quickly earning his stripes as one of the top young interior linemen in the game, and he was recently mic'd up for a win against the Cardinals.

Here's the whole video from the Seahawks on YouTube.

Here's a clip from the team on Twitter:

Zabel was taken by Seattle in the first-round this past April as the 18th overall pick.

He played his high school football at Pierre T.F. Riggs, and was born in the state's capital back in 2002. He was a 2-time National Champion with the Bison at the FCS level, and was named First-Team All-Conference and an All-American last season.

Thus far this year, Zabel has yet to allow a sack according to PFF as of Week 10.

The Seahawks at 7-2 are currently the second seed in the NFC and take on the Rams on the road in Week 11.

Source: Seahawks on Twitter and Seahawks on YouTube