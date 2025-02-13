Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa CFB Players Invited to the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is the first big event on the NFL's offseason schedule, and it will begin before the end of the month.

The Combine will return to Indianapolis this year and will run from February 24th through March 2nd.

There are a lot of intriguing names on the list this season, and we'll take a look at the ones that hit closest to home.

Quarterbacks

Max Brosmer, Minnesota

Brady Cook, Missouri

Running Backs

DJ Giddens, Kansas State

Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

Devin Neal, Kansas

Wide Receivers

Luther Burden III, Missouri

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

Daniel Jackson, Minnesota

Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska

Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Theo Wease Jr. Missouri

Tight Ends

Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska

Luka Lachey, Iowa

Offensive Linemen

Logan Brown, Kansas

Connor Colby, Iowa

Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Armand Membou, Missouri

Jalen Travis, Iowa State

Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Defensive Linemen

Yahya Black, Iowa

Jah Joyner, Minnesota

Ty Robinson, Nebraska

Linebackers

Jay Higgins, Iowa

Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota

Defensive Backs

Cobee Bryant, Kansas

Sebastian Castro, Iowa

Mello Dotson, Kansas

Jermari Harris, Iowa

Tommi Hill, Nebraska

Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

Darien Porter, Iowa State

Marques Sigle, Kansas State

Malik Verdon, Iowa State

Justin Walley, Minnesota

For more on the NFL Combine, visit the official event page here.

Source: NFL.com

