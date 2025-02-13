Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa CFB Players Invited to the NFL Combine

Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa CFB Players Invited to the NFL Combine

Getty Images

The NFL Combine is the first big event on the NFL's offseason schedule, and it will begin before the end of the month.

The Combine will return to Indianapolis this year and will run from February 24th through March 2nd.

There are a lot of intriguing names on the list this season, and we'll take a look at the ones that hit closest to home.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Quarterbacks

Max Brosmer, Minnesota

Brady Cook, Missouri

 

Running Backs

DJ Giddens, Kansas State

Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

Devin Neal, Kansas

 

Wide Receivers

Luther Burden III, Missouri

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

Daniel Jackson, Minnesota

Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska

Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Theo Wease Jr. Missouri

 

Tight Ends

Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska

Luka Lachey, Iowa

 

Offensive Linemen

Logan Brown, Kansas

Connor Colby, Iowa

Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Armand Membou, Missouri

Jalen Travis, Iowa State

Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

 

Defensive Linemen

Yahya Black, Iowa

Jah Joyner, Minnesota

Ty Robinson, Nebraska

 

Linebackers

Jay Higgins, Iowa

Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota

 

Defensive Backs

Cobee Bryant, Kansas

Sebastian Castro, Iowa

Mello Dotson, Kansas

Jermari Harris, Iowa

Tommi Hill, Nebraska

Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

Darien Porter, Iowa State

Marques Sigle, Kansas State

Malik Verdon, Iowa State

Justin Walley, Minnesota

 

For more on the NFL Combine, visit the official event page here.

Source: NFL.com

Top 2025 NFL Defensive Free Agents

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Ten of the NFL's Top Offensive Free Agents in 2025

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Filed Under: Big Ten, drafted, Football, Gophers, grey zabel, Hawkeyes, Huskers, Indianapolis, invitees, Iowa Hawkeyes, kaleb johnson, Kansas, Kansas State, Lincoln, Minnesota Gophers, Missouri, NDSU, Nebraska Cornhuskers, NFL, NFL Combine, nfl combine invite, North Dakota State, pre-draft, rookies, ty robinson
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls