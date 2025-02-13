Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa CFB Players Invited to the NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is the first big event on the NFL's offseason schedule, and it will begin before the end of the month.
The Combine will return to Indianapolis this year and will run from February 24th through March 2nd.
There are a lot of intriguing names on the list this season, and we'll take a look at the ones that hit closest to home.
Quarterbacks
Max Brosmer, Minnesota
Brady Cook, Missouri
Running Backs
DJ Giddens, Kansas State
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
Devin Neal, Kansas
Wide Receivers
Luther Burden III, Missouri
Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
Daniel Jackson, Minnesota
Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska
Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
Theo Wease Jr. Missouri
Tight Ends
Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska
Luka Lachey, Iowa
Offensive Linemen
Logan Brown, Kansas
Connor Colby, Iowa
Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
Armand Membou, Missouri
Jalen Travis, Iowa State
Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Defensive Linemen
Yahya Black, Iowa
Jah Joyner, Minnesota
Ty Robinson, Nebraska
Linebackers
Jay Higgins, Iowa
Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota
Defensive Backs
Cobee Bryant, Kansas
Sebastian Castro, Iowa
Mello Dotson, Kansas
Jermari Harris, Iowa
Tommi Hill, Nebraska
Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
Darien Porter, Iowa State
Marques Sigle, Kansas State
Malik Verdon, Iowa State
Justin Walley, Minnesota
For more on the NFL Combine, visit the official event page here.
Source: NFL.com
Top 2025 NFL Defensive Free Agents
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
Ten of the NFL's Top Offensive Free Agents in 2025
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien