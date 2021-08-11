Guy Fieri Creates Special Concoction for Field of Dreams Game

Everyone's buzzing about the historic Field of Dreams game taking place this week in Iowa. But the latest thing making headlines has nothing to do with the game taking place on the field, but rather what's being sold at the concession stands. And more importantly, who created it.

The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Drives star created quite the social media reaction this week when he debuted his brand new concoction for the upcoming game.

So what's the new treat? Well, it's about as American as Apple Pie. In fact, Apple Pie is a key ingredient.

Fieri calls his Hot Dog Apple Pie a "funky throwback snack" and was thrilled to see people's reaction. Needless to say, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive online. Many of Fieri's faithful fans have already been trying to make the dish themselves at home, with mixed reactions.

The sandwich is basically a hot dog topped with a delicious bacon jam and apple filling. Then the dog is placed inside a pie crust, which is shaped like a rectangle. Finally, to top it off, apple pie spice, brown sugar, and apple mustard is sprinkled on top.

Thursday, the dish will be served during the Field of Dreams Game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. The game will be the first Major League Baseball game ever to be played in the state of Iowa.

