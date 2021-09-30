MLB Legend Frank Thomas Buys Iowa’s Field of Dreams

This past Summer the "Field of Dreams" location in Dyersville, IA once again was in the headlines as Major League Baseball brought a regular season game to the iconic movie set.

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox played a thriller and the buzz around the game was palpable throughout the sports world for a long time.

A former White Sox star was so impressed with the scene that he decided to purchase the "Field of Dreams".

MLB legend Frank Thomas leads a group that has agreed to purchase the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, IA.

The site itself includes a working cornfield which was showcased in the MLB game this year and of course the movie, with a total acreage of about 190 acres within the purchase for Thomas and his group.

Thomas is a former AL MVP and was inducted in Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

For more information the Field of Dreams, hours of operation and other news surrounding the tourist attraction, you can visit their website.