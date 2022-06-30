New Field of Dreams TV Series Will be Filming at these 4 Iowa Locations
Production is set to begin soon for the brand new Field of Dreams streaming series and the majority of the show will be filmed in the Hawkeye State.
While it has been reported that the new show will not be filmed at the legendary Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa, it will, however, be shot at 4 different locations throughout the state of Iowa.
Where Are The Filming Locations For The New Field of Dreams Series?
Site #1: Polk County
Site #2: Boone County
Site #3 Mahaska County
Site #4 Clinton County
As you can see, the filming locations vary, from the sprawling city of Des Moines to rural parts of Boone and Mahaska Counties, and even in Clinton County, near the mighty Mississippi River.
Few details on the series itself have emerged as of yet, aside from the fact that the showrunner will be Mike Schur from the Office and Parks and Recreation, and that the show will be exclusive to the Peacock Streaming Service.
For more information on the Field of Dreams Series, check out this article from the Hollywood Reporter.
Also, to see how the state of Iowa itself help make this Field of Dreams series happen, see the YouTube video from WHO-TV of Des Moines below.
Story Source: Hollywood Reporter
