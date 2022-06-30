New Field of Dreams TV Series Will be Filming at these 4 Iowa Locations

New Field of Dreams TV Series Will be Filming at these 4 Iowa Locations

Credit: WHO 13 via YouTube

Production is set to begin soon for the brand new Field of Dreams streaming series and the majority of the show will be filmed in the Hawkeye State.

While it has been reported that the new show will not be filmed at the legendary Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa, it will, however, be shot at 4 different locations throughout the state of Iowa.

Get our free mobile app
Credit: WHO 13 via YouTube
loading...

Where Are The Filming Locations For The New Field of Dreams Series?

Credit: Google Maps
loading...

Site #1: Polk County

Credit: Google Maps
loading...

Site #2: Boone County

Credit: Google Maps
loading...

Site #3 Mahaska County

Credit: Google Maps
loading...

Site #4 Clinton County

As you can see, the filming locations vary, from the sprawling city of Des Moines to rural parts of Boone and Mahaska Counties, and even in Clinton County, near the mighty Mississippi River.

Few details on the series itself have emerged as of yet, aside from the fact that the showrunner will be Mike Schur from the Office and Parks and Recreation, and that the show will be exclusive to the Peacock Streaming Service.

For more information on the Field of Dreams Series, check out this article from the Hollywood Reporter.

Also, to see how the state of Iowa itself help make this Field of Dreams series happen, see the YouTube video from WHO-TV of Des Moines below.

Story Source: Hollywood Reporter

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Would You Pay $350 To Stay In This Creepy Old Iowa Jailhouse?

Would you pay money to stay and sleep in this creepy 1880s Jailhouse in this small Iowa town? It might be haunted but they promise not to lock the doors.
Filed Under: Field of Dreams
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top