Have You Tried South Dakota’s Highest-Rated Beer?
Beer lovers have had a lot to celebrate over the past several years as the craft brewing industry has taken off all over the country.
That movement has given an outlet to all kinds of creative types who have added some much-needed variety to an industry that had become quite set in its ways.
And now one website is highlighting the best craft brew choices from each of the 50 states.
VinePair.com's selection for South Dakota is a creation of Lost Cabin Beer Co. in Rapid City.
SoDank IPA (6.8% alcohol by volume) is described as:
'...west-coast style flagship IPA. Mosaic and Hellertau Blanc hops join forces to show you the piney, resinous, and dank side of an old-school IPA'.
This brew was a bronze medal winner at the 2018 U.S. Open Beer Championship.
SoDank recently received a score of 87 (very good) from BeerAdvocate.
And while that's the top-ranked choice in the Mount Rushmore State, it's not the most popular.
According to TopAgency's latest beer report, suds drinkers in South Dakota, and 22 other states, still reach for one of the mainstays, Budweiser.
SOUTH DAKOTA'S MOST POPULAR BEERS
- Budweiser
- Bud Light
- Crow Peak
- Pabst Blue Ribbon
- Coors Light