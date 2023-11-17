Former Hawkeye Offensive Lineman Will Retire as a Packer

Get our free mobile app

One of the best offensive linemen to ever play at Iowa is officially retiring from the NFL, and he'll retire as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Fox 11 and many other sources have confirmed that right tackle Bryan Bulaga will officially retire from the NFL, and will do so as a member of the Green Bay Packers. Bulaga will sign a one-day contract and retire as a Packer. He'll appear at a news conference at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

After being named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2009 at the University of Iowa, Bulaga was selected at pick #23 in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He won the starting right tackle job on a Packers team that ended up winning the Super Bowl that season. Fox 11 reports that at the time, Bulaga was the youngest player to ever start in a Super Bowl at 21 years 322 days old. Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst congratulated Bulaga on a successful NFL career.

We want to send our congratulations to Bryan on a wonderful career and thank him for his contributions to the Packers. He was not only one of the premier right tackles in the National Football League, he was also a tremendous teammate who was key to the success of many teams. We wish him, his wife, Abbie, and their family all the best in the years ahead.

Fox 11 reports that Bulaga suited up for Green Bay from 2010 to 2019 and helped guide the Packers to six NFC North titles and four NFC Championship games, all while protecting MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He finished his NFL career with the Chargers in 2020-2021. Congratulations Bryan on an amazing NFL career, and GO PACK GO!

