CLEVELAND -- Royce Lewis had a grand slam and a career-high six RBIs, and Jorge Polanco and Carlos Correa added solo homers off Lucas Giolito in his Cleveland debut as the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins beat the Guardians 20-6 on Monday night.

Lewis, the rookie third baseman, tied the franchise record with his third grand slam of the season -- all in the past eight games -- and has four career slams in 56 games in the majors.

That's the fewest games to reach four grand slams in MLB history, passing Rudy York (132 games, hit fourth in 1938). Three of Lewis' slams have been against Cleveland.

"This team is amazing, and the situation just seems to find me because guys keep getting on base in front of me," Lewis said. "Scoring 20 runs is definitely fun, especially when you can beat your divisional rival in a pivotal series."

The Twins moved six games ahead of the second-place Guardians with 24 to play, including two more in this series at Progressive Field. Minnesota finished with 20 hits, had 12 players score and established season highs in runs, hits and margin of victory.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota starter Pablo Lopez (10-7) went six innings, allowing one run on an RBI triple by Jose Ramirez. The right-hander struck out three, putting him eight behind the Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman (207 K's) for the AL lead.

Kyle Farmer hit a three-run homer and Joey Gallo and Matt Wallner each had two-run shots off Cleveland catcher David Fry, who pitched the final four innings and allowed seven runs and 10 hits. Minnesota led 18-1 in the middle of the seventh.

"That's one of the best offensive games I've ever seen in pro baseball," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We had a lot of memorable games for a lot of people. Some of them started the game, and some came in later. Obviously, I enjoyed the win."

The most lopsided losses in Cleveland history were by 21 runs -- 23-2 at Minnesota on June 4, 2002, and 21-0 at the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 15, 1901.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.