Help Clear The Shelter At The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society

No matter the circumstances, every pet deserves to have a comfortable home. For animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, the staff makes it their mission to find homes for all their furry friends.

There are plenty of opportunities for residents to help the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. One of the most life-changing ways is by adopting an animal. There's one event that allows all animals the chance of finding their forever homes.

"Empty the Shelters" is a national adoption event that encourages people to take loving animals home.

According to its Facebook page, the "Empty the Shelters" begins on Monday, May 2nd and continues through Sunday, May 15th. The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society explains that this is a "reduced fee adoption event." For example, anyone who wants to adopt a cat, the adoption fee is reduced to $5. Adoption fees for dogs are reduced to $25. "We are very excited to be included, and we can’t wait to find more furry friends their forever homes," explains the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society staff.

Before you head out the door to find your new four-legged friend, all future adopters must be pre-screened. There is an extensive adoption process at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. The staff also has to see if future owners are compatible with their potential new family members.

There are adoptable dogs, cats, and other small animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society waiting for a new home. Take a look to see which furry friend would be right for you!

