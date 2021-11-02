Henry Ruggs Charged With DUI Resulting in Death

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fiery car crash early Tuesday morning that killed one person and will lead to Ruggs being charged with DUI resulting in death.

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, officers "responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. Fire department personnel responded and located a deceased victim inside the Toyota. The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota.

"The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs (sic) III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. This is an ongoing investigation," the Las Vegas Metro PD said in their statement.

The Raiders had yet to release a statement.

Ruggs was the Raiders' first-round draft pick in 2020 out of Alabama, No. 12 overall, and Raiders owner Mark Davis said at the time of the speedy wideout, "He was the only person I wanted in this draft."