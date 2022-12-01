Here&#8217;s How the Minnesota Vikings Can Earn #1 Seed in Playoffs

Here’s How the Minnesota Vikings Can Earn #1 Seed in Playoffs

It's been a fun season to be a Vikings fan thus far. Whether you're thinking they can go all the way or that they've been a fluky 9-2 thus far this season, the #1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs is still in reach.

We'll let you in on how the Vikings can get past the Philadelphia Eagles in the coming weeks to perhaps earn that top seed, and with it, homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Minnesota currently stands at 9-2 on the season, with just the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles ahead of them in the NFC playoff race.

Here are the current standings for the top seed via NFL.com:

Although the Eagles are just one game ahead of the Vikings record-wise, Philly actually holds what is a two-game advantage given they own the tiebreak due to their win over the Vikings earlier this season.

So, the Vikings need to make up 2 (not 1) games the rest of the way to earn that coveted top seed.

Here's the remaining schedule for Minnesota:

Week 13 - vs. Jets

Week 14 - @ Lions

Week 15 - vs. Colts

Week 16 - vs. Giants

Week 17 - @ Packers

Week 18 - @ Bears

It's a decently favorable schedule down the stretch for Minnesota to continue to stack wins. For Philly, their schedule is as follows:

Week 13 - vs. Titans

Week 14 - @ Giants

Week 15 - @ Bears

Week 16 - @ Cowboys

Week 17 - vs. Saints

Week 18 - vs. Giants

That's a tough road. We'll just have to sit back and see if the Vikings can catch the Eagles for that top seed, and not forget about the pesky Dallas Cowboys, who at 8-3 are still very much in the mix as well.

Sources: NFL.com and ESPN.com

