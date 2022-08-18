Here’s When The Vikings Expect Irv Smith Jr. To Return

Irv Smith Jr.'s injury woes have been noted. The veteran Tight End recently injured this thumb, and the team has provided an update on when they expect to have the valuable pass catcher back in the lineup.

Thumb surgery recovery times vary, but it appears that the Vikings won't have to wait long to see the Alabama product return to the playing field.

Per an article from Pro Football Talk, Smith is expected to be ready for the season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

The fourth-year player out of Alabama has recorded just 66 catches for 676 yards and 7 touchdowns through his first three seasons.

He missed the entirety of last season with a knee injury.

Per the article:

Smith has started working on the side during the team’s practices and head coach Kevin O’Connell said at a Thursday press conference that the team has a plan in place to make sure that Smith remains on track to play against the Packers in Week 1.

His best season came in his second season in 2019, when he recorded 5 touchdowns on 30 catches.

Over his career, Smith has missed 20 games over three seasons. The Vikings will hope that the veteran can stay healthy this season, as the options behind Smith are thin at the Tight End position.

Source: Pro Football Talk and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

