Here’s Who Each NFL Team Faces to Open Preseason Play

The NFL Preseason is just over one week away. We'll take a look at all of the preseason opening matchups as the season officially gets underway next Thursday.

Things begin with the Hall of Fame Game next Thursday from Canton, Ohio.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, both of which have new Head Coaches, will face off to begin the season. That game kicks off at 7:00 pm on August 4th and can be seen on NBC.

Following that opening contest, the first week of preseason action is as follows:

Thursday, August 11th

New York Giants @ New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens

Friday, August 12th

Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions

Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals @ Cincinnati Bengals

New York Jets @ Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, August 13th

Kansas City Chiefs @ Chicago Bears

Carolina Panthers @ Washington Commanders

Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills

Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints @ Houston Texans

Dallas Cowboys @ Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, August 14th

Minnesota Vikings @ Las Vegas Raiders

You can find a complete look at the preseason and regular season NFL schedules here.

