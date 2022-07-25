Here’s Who Each NFL Team Faces to Open Preseason Play
The NFL Preseason is just over one week away. We'll take a look at all of the preseason opening matchups as the season officially gets underway next Thursday.
Things begin with the Hall of Fame Game next Thursday from Canton, Ohio.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, both of which have new Head Coaches, will face off to begin the season. That game kicks off at 7:00 pm on August 4th and can be seen on NBC.
Following that opening contest, the first week of preseason action is as follows:
Thursday, August 11th
New York Giants @ New England Patriots
Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens
Friday, August 12th
Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions
Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Arizona Cardinals @ Cincinnati Bengals
New York Jets @ Philadelphia Eagles
Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers
Saturday, August 13th
Kansas City Chiefs @ Chicago Bears
Carolina Panthers @ Washington Commanders
Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills
Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints @ Houston Texans
Dallas Cowboys @ Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, August 14th
Minnesota Vikings @ Las Vegas Raiders
You can find a complete look at the preseason and regular season NFL schedules here.
Source: espn.com