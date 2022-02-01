The Los Angeles Rams will be the second team in NFL history to host a Super Bowl game in their own stadium.

If you recall, the Tampa Buccaneers hosted the "big game" last year in their home stadium, and this year the Rams will do likewise.

But unlike the Bucs in 2021, the Rams this year will be considered the "Away" team when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Yes, even though the Rams are technically in their home stadium, by rule, they are going to be the Away team on Sunday, February, 13th.

The NFL rotates homes teams each year betweeen conferences and being that the Bucs, who are in the NFC, was the home team last year, the AFC team in 2022 gets to be the "Home" team this time.

And yes, the Cincinnati Bengals are representing the AFC this year in SoFi Stadium.

So what does this all mean? Well, for one, this decides who gets to call the coin toss (visitors get to call heads or tails) and this puts teams in their respective locker rooms.

Traditionally, the home locker rooms in stadiums are much larger and much nicer than the visiting team's locker room. So yes, the Rams will be in a different locker room for the first time since being in SoFi.

Also, the Rams will be assigned a different sideline than they are used to while being in SoFi. This is all done to create a neutral playing field each year for the Super Bowl.

If you're wondering about uniforms worn, well the home team gets to choose which uniforms (color) it will wear during the Super Bowl.

Will this affect the outcome of the game? Well, I guess we will have to wait and see, but one thing is certain, the Rams will be in their own beds for a week, while the Bengals will call a hotel room home for a week.

Super Bowl LVI will air LIVE on NBC this year.