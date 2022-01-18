Did you take part in the "Betty White Challenge" on Monday?

If you have zero clue on what I am talking about, Betty White was a HUGE advocate for the care of animals. She made her love for all animals no secret.

To help honor Betty on what would have been her 100th birthday on Monday (January 17), animal shelters around the country participated in what is being called the "Betty White Challenge."

On Monday, people from all around the country were asked to make a $5.00 donation to an area animal shelter in the name of Betty White to help commemorate her legacy.

By the sounds of it, people here in the Sioux Empire got into the action.

Mackenzie Victor, the marketing coordinator for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society told Dakota News Now, “We have an awesome community that always steps up and helps us out, and I think it’s just fun to just do it for Betty White."

According to Dakota News Now, the Sioux Falls Humane Society saw quite a few donations yesterday. And the team at the Humane Society wishes to convey their appreciation for all the help.

Support, like what was given on Monday, is needed year-round to help keep the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society functioning at an optimal level.

As Victor told Dakota News Now, “It’s very expensive to run the shelter. So we are always in need of food for the animals we need some large durable dog toys. We also need money for the medical care for the animals such as vaccinations and things like that."

Remember, another way to lend your support to the Humane Society is by adopting a furry friend. One of the Humane Society's primary missions is to help their furry guests find forever homes.

If you're ready to give a pet a good home, the folks at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society would love to help you in the adoption process.

And if you missed out on participating in the "Betty White Challenge" that went viral on Monday, there's still an opportunity to help.

You can do so locally by donating to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society online HERE or through their Facebook. Donations to help animals in need can be made year-round.

Source: Dakota News Now

