In many states where athletics is the driving force of colleges and universities, it's quite common to find the salaries of coaches represent the upper tier of the faculty and administration.

After scanning OpenPayrolls, that isn't the case in South Dakota where the President in Brookings and a doctor in Vermillion top the list.

South Dakota State University

Barry Dunn, President

$390,948

University of South Dakota

Tim Ridgway

Chief Health Professions Off

$617,000

University of Minnesota

Ben Johnson

Head Coach

$1,950,000

University of Iowa

Kirk J Ferentz

Head Coach

$5,166,667

In 2021 the University of Iowa (UI) reported 3,455 employees making more than $100,000 per year

University of Nebraska

Matt Rhule

Head Coach

2023-$5,500,000

In education, I'm all-in when paying for strong leadership. These individuals come with incredible resumes and success that not only place our schools in the national spotlight but bring equally strong values to our students.

