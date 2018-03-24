Hockey history was made on Friday night in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center as the first ever NCAA D1 Mens Ice Hockey Regional was played in the state of South Dakota.

The University of North Dakota played host although the Fighting Hawks weren't in the building as they fell short of the NCAA Regional.

Instead it was #1 seed St. Cloud State vs. Air Force in the opening game, followed by the University of Minnesota-Duluth and Minnesota State-Mankato in the second game.

In the first game, St. Cloud State never could get their offense going and fell down 2-0 and eventually lost 4-1 to Air Force.

In the second game, it was a back and forth battle between Duluth and Mankato with the game going to overtime and UMD coming out with the victory 3-2.

Air Force will look to carry their hot goalie play into the Regional Championship against Duluth while the Bulldogs will look to continue the offensive pressure they had in periods two and three into tonights game.