Hole In One Wins Sioux Falls Man a New Car

Have you ever got a hole in one while golfing?

For most, the answer is NO, but for one man in Sioux Falls on Monday, that answer was yes.

According to Keloland.com, Dave Long netted a hole in one at Minnehaha Country Club and in the process won a brand new Audi Q5.

Long was golfing in an event sponsored by Face It Together and the Audi was a pin prize for a hole in one.

I couldn't imagine making a hole in one, much less getting a car for my stroke of luck.

The Minnehaha Country Club is located in Sioux Falls and plays host to the Sanford International in September, which is a part of the PGA Champions Tour.

For more information on the Minnehaha Country Club and their golf course, you can visit their website.