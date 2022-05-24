Hole In One Wins Sioux Falls Man a New Car
Have you ever got a hole in one while golfing?
For most, the answer is NO, but for one man in Sioux Falls on Monday, that answer was yes.
According to Keloland.com, Dave Long netted a hole in one at Minnehaha Country Club and in the process won a brand new Audi Q5.
Long was golfing in an event sponsored by Face It Together and the Audi was a pin prize for a hole in one.
I couldn't imagine making a hole in one, much less getting a car for my stroke of luck.
The Minnehaha Country Club is located in Sioux Falls and plays host to the Sanford International in September, which is a part of the PGA Champions Tour.
For more information on the Minnehaha Country Club and their golf course, you can visit their website.
