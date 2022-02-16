Hooray! Shamrock Shakes Are Coming Back To Sioux Falls

When you're having a bad day or you’re just sad, ice cream and it’s many versions always has a way of helping you feel better.

If you haven't noticed, it's been a rough couple of years (thanks again to that thing called COVID). However, this exciting announcement from McDonald's should help lift everyone's spirits.

Get our free mobile app

Hot off the press....the return of the Shamrock Shake And Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are coming very soon to a McDonald's location near you, especially right here in Sioux Falls!

That's right! Everyone's favorite St. Patrick's Day treat is returning beginning Monday, February 21st. That's not all! The popular Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also be available for purchase. According to a recent article from Delish, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is "made with vanilla soft serve, blended with Shamrock Shake flavor, and, of course, finished with a whipped topping. It's sweet, bright green, and iconic for a reason." McDonald's says it is very similar to its infamous Shamrock Shake. The only difference between the two is the addition of Oreo pieces to the tasty treat.

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are only available for a limited time at all US McDonald's locations. So if you didn’t have the opportunity last year to enjoy either of these delicious soft-serve specialties, now is your chance!

My mom would always take my sister and me to McDonald's to grab our Shamrock Shake on St. Patrick's Day! It was a fun tradition we shared. I have yet to try the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. That’s an absolute must this year!

What's your favorite McDonald's St. Patrick's Day frozen treat?

TRENDING FROM RESULTS TOWNSQUARE MEDIA:

You Can Get This South Dakota Home Now For A 'Heck Of A Deal' If you're looking for a three-bedroom, nine-bathroom, retractable roof home with a fish pond that sits on over eight acres of land...you're in luck! There is a home in South Dakota just like this located only 65 miles west of Sioux Falls.

The Mitchell Republic in Mitchell, South Dakota is reporting that the former Kelley property in Mitchell is still on the market right now for a great price. In fact, Mayor Bob Everson of Mitchell says this house is available for a "heck of a deal."