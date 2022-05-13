Whether you want to boost your bottom line, fill some spare time and make some extra jing, or just want to spend massive time talking and interacting with other humans, for a change, working at the Empire Mall may just be what you need.

Well, you're in luck! The Empire Mall has a job fair going on right now and it will continue through Saturday, May 14.

More than 40 Empire Mall retailers and restaurants are looking for employees who bring enthusiasm and a strong work ethic with them. They are offering full-time, part-time, positions where you'd work on commission and even jobs just for the summer.

This could be the opportunity you've been hoping for to work at one or more of your favorite stores in the mall. Whether you're a clothes horse, a trendsetter, or a real fashionista, one of these clothing stores could be a place where you would thrive.

Aeropostale

LOFT

Altar'd State

American Eagle Outfitters

Zales Jewelers

Build-A-Bear Workshop

The Buckle

Eddie Bauer

Dick's Sporting Goods

Express

Finish Line

Old Navy

Victoria's Secret & Pink

Pandora

JC Penney

The Children's Place

Or, let's say you're looking for something a bit tastier. There are openings for foodies, who love serving people delicious food. (Coincidence? I don't think so!)

Check out these places:

Red Robin

Nestle Toll House Cafe

Applebees

Roam Kitchen & Bar

Culver's

These are just a few of the places looking for energetic, talented, reliable employees.

To see even more opportunities (brace yourself, there are lots!) check out Simon Properties/Empire Mall job search page.