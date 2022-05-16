This Minnesota City Is One of the Best Places to Start Your Career
Don't keep us in suspense, which city is it?
It probably is no surprise. Minneapolis is the 11th best city to start a career in. Keep in mind this was out of 180 cities that were ranked in basically 2 categories, by those number-crunching brainiacs at WalletHub.
- A) Professional Opportunities
- B) Quality of Life
Where Is Sioux Falls on the List?
55th- -But the city got very high marks in the Quality of Life area, but not so much in the Professional Opportunities division.
Rapid City squeaked in a bit higher in 48th place.
What is included in Professional Opportunities?
In this category, cities were ranked according to criteria directly related to employment and business.
- Entrepreneur-Friendliness
- Monthly average starting salaries
- Median income growth rate
- Workforce diversity
- Unemployment rates
- Employer-Based Retirement Access & Participation
- Job satisfaction
What was examined in the Quality of Life section?
- Median annual incomes
- The average length of the workweek
- Commuter-friendly jobs
- Average commute times
- Number of Adults 25+ who have a Bachelor's Degree
- Housing affordability
- Fun friendliness for singles and families
So even though Sioux Falls continues to show up on Number 1 lists all over the place, there is apparently more to do.
Any good advice on turning a job into a career?
Yes, in fact, I liked the advice offered by a professor at Winona State University:
My advice would be to first choose the career you want to pursue: IT, real estate, teaching, building trades, etc. By first choosing a career, one will likely be poised to search for jobs that will support that decision. - Jana Craft/Ph.D. – Professor, Management & Human Resources, Director of Online Undergraduate Programs, College of Business, Business Administration Department- Winona State University
Professor Craft also says that you need to advocate for yourself, have a voice in your working conditions, and negotiate from the outset.
My advice is to not let an employer determine your worth... candidates who negotiate are seen as strong, not weak. - Professor Jana Craft/Ph.D.-Winona State University
To see the complete Career study go to WalletHub.