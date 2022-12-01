How Do Minnesota & South Dakota Rank In Helping Stranded Drivers?

When the next snowstorm is expected to impact the Sioux Falls area, will you be prepared? If you become stranded, what are the chances someone will stop and help you?

First of all, you should already know that living in South Dakota you're surrounded by friendly empathetic neighbors. And in most situations, you never have to question if they will do the right thing.

However, after being among the top 5 states in 2021 where lending a hand to a stranded traveler, South Dakota has fallen down the ladder.

More worryingly, overall the survey found that 49% said they would be less likely to stop and help a neighbor whose car had broken down during a snowstorm, although 2 in 3 drivers somewhat conversely said they would be more inclined to pick up a stranger in a snowstorm than a heatwave.

A recent poll was taken, and the numbers found that 75% of us in South Dakota would stop to help a driver whose car had broken down during a snowstorm.

If you find yourself in Nebraska, chances are if you get stranded 94% would stop to help you.

And what about our other neighboring states?

Iowa 93%

Minnesota 81%

North Dakota 72%

The least Samaritan-like drivers are to be found in the Magnolia state. Nearly half of Mississippians - 40% - would look the other way and put their foot on the gas.

If you have been on the receiving end of someone's kindness you absolutely know how much it means that some stranger would stop to help out. And even offer a ride or to help you dig out of that snowbank.

More importantly, to make sure that the stranded individual is unhurt and has the necessary provisions.

