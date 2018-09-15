Huskers 0-2 for 1st Time Since 1957 After 24-19 Loss to Troy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Troy took the money and won — again. The Trojans of the Sun Belt Conference stunned Nebraska 24-19 on Saturday, denying Scott Frost his first win as the Cornhuskers' coach, and earned a $1.15 million guaranteed in the process.

A year ago, the Trojans pocketed just under a million dollars while beating then-No. 25 LSU on the road. And that was after giving Clemson a four-quarter game in a close loss in 2016.

B.J. Smith scored untouched on a 26-yard run midway through the fourth to make it a two-score game and Will Sunderland made an interception in the final 3 minutes to lock up the second win in two years over a power-five conference opponent for Troy (2-1).

For Nebraska (0-2), the frustrating start to the Frost era continued. The Huskers (0-2) have lost their first two games for the first time since 1957 and have dropped six straight home games since beating Rutgers Sept. 23, 2017.

As he ran off the field at Memorial Stadium, a jubilant quarterback Kaleb Barker had a game ball tucked under his arm. A host of Trojans could lay claim to that ball. Cedarius Rookard ran back a punt 58 yards for a touchdown, Smith scored two touchdowns and ran for a team-high 70 yards and linebacker Tron Folsom had 14 tackles, a sack and another tackle for loss.

The Huskers face their Big Ten opener on the road against Michigan next Saturday.