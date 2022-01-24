Ice Bumper Cars in Minnesota? You Betcha!

Minnesotans sure do know how to keep the fun activities going when the temperatures plummet. Whether it's snowmobiling, ice fishing, skiing, hunting, or ice skating, the land of ten thousand (frozen lakes) has you covered. And now, you can add ice bumper cars to that list.

There are only a few spots in the entire country where you can find this unique attraction, and one of them is in Minnesota.

According to Only In Your State Minnesota, you can find this fun-filled event way up in the north country in Virginia, Minnesota to be exact.

It may be a bit of a jaunt, but if you're heading in that direction anyway, it's most definitely a can't-miss experience.

The Ice Bumper Cars are located at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center and each ride is around 15 minutes long. Here are the rules:

No food or drink is allowed on the bumper cars

Drivers must be at least 6 years old and over 42 inches in height

Persons will not be allowed to ride on bumper cars if they are deemed unruly, or under the influence of drugs or alcohol

For the full list of rules, click here.

For more information, check out the information page for the Iron Trail Motors Event Center. You can also find a great article on the Ice Bumper Cars from Only in Your State Minnesota, here.

And if you're curious as to what it's actually like to ride bumper cars on the ice, check out the YouTube video below for a quick tutorial.

Story Source: Only In Your State Minnesota

Story Source: Iron Trail Motors Events Center

