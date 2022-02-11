Ice Conditions at Premier Center Force Stampede Postponements

The Sioux Falls Stampede had some good news for fans this week that they had rescheduled their games from last weekend and new dates had been scheduled.

The Stampede had to postpone last weekends games due to ice conditions at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Get our free mobile app

Both the Stampede and the Premier Center thought that they would be able to fix the issues this week, but unfortunately the ice issues have continued this week and the Stampede have been forced to postpone another game.

The Sioux Falls Stampede have postponed their Saturday game at the Denny Sanford Premier Center against Des Moines due to ice conditions.

Here is the complete release from the Sioux Falls Stampede:

Sioux Falls, SD—The Sioux Falls Stampede announced on Wednesday that this Saturday’s home game versus the Des Moines Buccaneers has been postponed due to continued issues with the ice at the PREMIER Center. “We feel awful for our fans and players that we are unable to play in front of them again this weekend,” stated Stampede President Jim Olander. “We were hopeful we would be able to play Saturday, but there will not be enough time to get the ice ready for the game. The PREMIER Center is working hard and we are confident this can be fixed soon so that we can welcome back the best fans in the USHL.” The Stampede will be working with the Buccaneers to reschedule the home date and will have an announcement in the coming days. Fans who have tickets for Saturday’s game should hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled date. Season ticket holders who have digital tickets will have their new tickets added automatically once the make-up dates have been announced. The Stampede return to action next weekend with three games in three days. Next Friday, February 18th , the Herd travel to Waterloo to face the Black Hawks before returning home to the PREMIER Center for the world-famous Wiener Dog Races on February 19th . They close out the weekend with a home game at 4:05 PM on Sunday, February 20th. Tickets for both home games are on sale now. Limited lower level seating is available for Wiener Dog Night so fans are encouraged to purchase their seats now.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Stampede, their current roster and their remaining games on their 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.