Ice Conditions at Premier Center Force Stampede Postponements

Ice Conditions at Premier Center Force Stampede Postponements

Courtesy: Sioux Falls Stampede

The Sioux Falls Stampede had some good news for fans this week that they had rescheduled their games from last weekend and new dates had been scheduled.

The Stampede had to postpone last weekends games due to ice conditions at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Get our free mobile app

Both the Stampede and the Premier Center thought that they would be able to fix the issues this week, but unfortunately the ice issues have continued this week and the Stampede have been forced to postpone another game.

The Sioux Falls Stampede have postponed their Saturday game at the Denny Sanford Premier Center against Des Moines due to ice conditions.

Here is the complete release from the Sioux Falls Stampede:

Sioux Falls, SD—The Sioux Falls Stampede announced on Wednesday that this Saturday’s home game versus the Des Moines Buccaneers has been postponed due to continued issues with the ice at the PREMIER Center.

 

“We feel awful for our fans and players that we are unable to play in front of them again this weekend,” stated Stampede President Jim Olander. “We were hopeful we would be able to play Saturday, but there will not be enough time to get the ice ready for the game. The PREMIER Center is working hard and we are confident this can be fixed soon so that we can welcome back the best fans in the USHL.”

 

The Stampede will be working with the Buccaneers to reschedule the home date and will have an announcement in the coming days.

 

Fans who have tickets for Saturday’s game should hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled date. Season ticket holders who have digital tickets will have their new tickets added automatically once the make-up dates have been announced.

 

The Stampede return to action next weekend with three games in three days. Next Friday, February 18th , the Herd travel to Waterloo to face the Black Hawks before returning home to the PREMIER Center for the world-famous Wiener Dog Races on February 19th . They close out the weekend with a home game at 4:05 PM on Sunday, February 20th. Tickets for both home games are on sale now. Limited lower level seating is available for Wiener Dog Night so fans are encouraged to purchase their seats now.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Stampede, their current roster and their remaining games on their 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.

 

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z

Sioux Falls has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls). We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota. We call it the 'Sioux Empire.' It's the biggest city in the state with a population of nearly 200,000. We’re known for our namesake, Falls Park, along the Big Sioux River. Sioux Falls has received numerous accolades for its quality of life. We have been named the number one best place to rent in America. We’ve topped the list of Best States to Find a Job. Sioux Falls is the Best City in America for Young Professionals. 

We've appeared on lists such as Most Charming Small CitiesTop 10 Place to Raise Kids, and even ranked 10th in the 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live. We have an abundance of achievements and you can see them on the Sioux Falls Development Foundation's website.

It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide. 

Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.

Click HERE for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!

Filed Under: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Hockey, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top