Today is the day you have an excuse to pass on the Raisin Bran or oatmeal, your mocha chocha, half-caff, chocolate chip with extra whip fru fru coffee concoction, or that brown-bagged tuna sandwich, or salad for supper.

It is Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day and on this day calories don't count. Every time you buy a DQ Blizzard, or Blizzard Coupon on Miracle Treat Day, one dollar from each one goes toward making miracles happen for children being treated at our Children's Miracle Network Hospital - Sanford Children's.

Dairy Queen has supported the extraordinary work of the Children's Miracle Network since 1984. During that time DQ has helped raise over $125 million for the cause!

These funds help to cover things not covered by insurance for families, supports research, and helps to purchase specialty child-size equipment like tiny chemo chairs, and more.

Each year these hospitals treat about 17 million children and they impact the lives of more children than any other children's organization in the world. - - Children's Miracle Network

To think that all of this extraordinary work has been supported by people going out and buying a sweet treat starting first thing in the morning and only ending when the line at the drive-thru stops.

The other thing that helps build up these funds is purchasing Dairy Queen Blizzard coupons. They NEVER expire and make great gifts for school friends and teachers, just to say "way to go!" and even Christmas stocking stuffers.

So please, treat yourself and help put smiles on kids' faces right here in Sioux Falls!

Sources: Children's Miracle Network and Wikipedia