If You’re Making Too Much Noise In Sioux Falls, It’s A Problem

Sometimes we all need a little peace and quiet at the end of a long day of work. This may even include going to bed early to get a good night’s sleep. Then suddenly...there's a thunderous noise outside, and you just can't fall asleep. Just like that, your night is officially ruined…

Silence is truly golden. Whether it's a loud motorcycle, high volume on televisions, or rowdy people in the city of Sioux Falls, being noisy can get you into a little bit of trouble.

True story: I live near an auto body shop in Sioux Falls. At least once or twice a day, I hear a race car revving up its engine. This auto body shop revs up this race car’s engine for at least ten, maybe 15 minutes at a time. My gosh...is it loud! There are times when I even hear it close to my bedtime after the sun has already set for the day. Sometimes, this race car starts running its engine around 7 AM on weekends. It's awful.

So after months of hearing this engine, I started to wonder if there is a noise curfew in Sioux Falls. Furthermore, where can residents file a noise complaint? Well, there's good news all around concerning the answers to these questions. The only aspect I am unsure about are the consequences of breaking these "quiet hours."

According to the City of Sioux Falls, any noise complaint has to be filed through the city's Health Department. In fact, there is a city ordinance that explains the quiet hours throughout the city. In the residential areas of Sioux Falls, curfew hours begin at 10:30 PM and last until 6:00 AM. Loud noises that are not acceptable between these hours include those coming from car horns, whistles, motor vehicles, recreational vehicles, and snowmobiles.

There are some exceptions to this city ordinance. Any safety signals, warning devices, and emergency vehicles do not need any type of permit. Certain noises occurring after 10:30 PM require a permit including those noises and loud sounds generated from concerts or racing events.

The next time a deafening noise disturbs the peace, you can always contact the city's Health Department by calling (605)-367-8760 or (605)-367-8246.

