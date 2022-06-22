Impressive Minnesota Twins Weekend Homestand Highlights

If you are lucky enough to hold tickets for the Minnesota Twins home games this weekend, then your family is in store for some great swag.

The weekend series marks the first visit to Target Field by the Colorado Rockies (Friday-Sunday) since 2017.

Friday, 6.24 7:10 PM

Saturday, 6.25 6:15 PM

Sunday, 6.26 1:10 PM

South Dakota fans attending Friday's game be sure to wear your home-state colors because the Twins are welcoming the University of North Dakota for UND Night. Plus, Friday's special game ticket means “All You Can Eat”.

Those attending the game on Saturday could be on National TV during FOX’s “Baseball Night in America”. The kids will be happy with an exclusive Twins-themed Big Bird bobblehead on Sesame Street Night.

The third game of the series Sunday brings out the Looney Tunes. Fans who purchase this special theme day package receive a ticket to the game, along with an exclusive, co-branded Tweety/Twins cap. And, kid's meals are half price.

Take me out to the ballgame. Don't forget your glove!

Twins baseball is on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.