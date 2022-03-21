In Wake of Adams Trade, Packers Making Moves
The Davante Adams departure from Green Bay sent shockwaves around the NFL last week. Despite the disappointment of losing a premier player in the league, the Green Bay Packers have utilized the additional cap space to retain and recruit talent to be a part of the team moving forward.
After the trade of Adams to Las Vegas became official, the Packers freed up roughly 19 million in cap space, allowing the team to work to retain free agents in house, and also sign one (thus far) from another team.
On March 18th, the Packers agreed to terms with longtime Bears punter Pat O'Donnell. O'Donnell will look to steady a position that has been anything but steady lately for Green Bay, and will be the first punter under new Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia.
Over the weekend, the Packers and cornerback Rasul Douglas reportedly agreed to terms on a 3-year, 21 million dollar deal. Douglas was a depth signing mid-season from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, and ultimately turned into one of the best signings under GM Brian Gutekunst. Douglas tallied 57 tackles, 5 interceptions, and 2 touchdowns in just 9 starts last season.
Most recently, Green Bay was also able to retain the services of Robert Tonyan. Tonyan signed a 2-year deal with the team, with contract figures still to be announced. In 2020, Tonyan broke out, catching 11 touchdowns in a 13-3 season for the team. Last season, the veteran Tight End got out to a slow start, and ultimately was lost for the season due to a knee injury against the Cardinals in Week 8. For his career, Tonyan has 15 touchdown receptions over 4 seasons in Green Bay.
We'll see what's next for the Packers as they try to bolster a receiving corps that is currently depleted following the departure of All-Pro Davante Adams.
Source: Pro Football Reference, Adam Schefter Twitter
