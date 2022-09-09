INFR Qualifying Rodeo to Flandreau, South Dakota

South Dakota is a rodeo state. In fact, if you look closely, you would see that Rodeo is the number one sport in the state. So, it should come as no surprise that the INFR has chosen South Dakota as the final stop on their road to their National Finals.

In South Dakota, you might find 4-H Rodeos, Highschool, Rodeo's, SDRA, and PRCA Rodeos, but there is another Rodeo to point the spotlight on, The INFR and it's coming to Flandreau, South Dakota across from Royal River Casino.

According to INFR.org;

In 1976, five people gathered to put a concept to reality. They united several regional Indian Rodeo Associations from the U.S. and Canada to form the Indian National Finals Rodeo Inc. (INFR). Champion Indian cowboys and cowgirls came together at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City, UT to compete against each other in the first ever Indian National Finals Rodeo.

One of the final stops on their tour to the finals is this weekend. It's the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe INFR Tour Qualifier Rodeo that comes to town, right across from Royal River Casino Friday, September 9-10, 2022.

Times: Children’s Activity Area from 10 am-3 pm • Slack at 10 am • Grand Entry at 3 pm

Cost: $15 Gate Admission

Free: Kids 10 & Under

I've had the pleasure of attending this rodeo and it's really something to walk around, looking at the trailers and where the contestants are from. I guarantee, you will night find a friendlier, fun-to-watch rodeo than this weekend! If you come out you'll see contestants rodeoing hard to make it to the INFR October 18 - 22nd, 2022 | South Point Equestrian Center - Las Vegas, NV.

Visit their website for more details. See all the pageantry and exciting rodeo action that comes with any rodeo, AND more. This INFR Qualifying rodeo is something to see! Come out, and get your 'rodeo fix!'

Another plus, Hailey Steele will be performing in Royal River Casino as part of the festivities! We can't wait to catch up with Hailey!