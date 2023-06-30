Iowa Hawkeye Alum Wirfs Offers Bold Prediction for Bucs

Many believe that it will be an obvious down year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For at least one of their key players, that isn't the case.

Pro Bowl Tackle Tristan Wirfs isn't resigned to the team being in an apparent rebuild mode, expressing confidence in a recent interview.

Appearing on a podcast this week, Wirfs had this to say:

Wirfs was a guest on a Minnesota Vikings podcast, Vikes Verified, and point blank was asked to predict the Bucs’ record this season. Wirfs paused and dropped “12-5.” Joe gave Wirfs a standing ovation.

The Buccaneers limped their way to an 9-8 finish and an NFC South Title in the final year of Tom Brady's career (for now) last season.

This year, the Bucs look to rally behind newly signed veteran Baker Mayfield, who spent time with both the Panthers and the Rams last season.

Wirfs was a first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2020 and has earned two Pro Bowl nods in his first three seasons, including 1 All-Pro selection.

Wirfs and the Buccaneers should have a shot at taking home a division title, as there is currently no clear front runner in the NFC South. The Bucs open the season at Minnesota on September 10th.

Source: JoeBucsFan

