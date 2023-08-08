Where Do The Iowa Hawkeyes Rank In The Preseason Coaches Poll?

Get our free mobile app

We are only a few weeks away before the Iowa Hawkeyes take the field for the first time in the 2023-2024 college football season. On Saturday, September 2nd, the Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Utah State Aggies at Kinnick Stadium, with the opening kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m.

Man, that was fun to write. That means college football is right around the corner for Iowa fans and college football fans around the country.

Iowa v Nebraska Getty Images loading...

College football rankings have been released and if you're unfamiliar, there are 2 different types of polls that are released throughout the season. These polls tell fans which teams are some of the best in the country. These rankings are done by the Associated Press, also known as the AP Poll. The other poll is done by a panel of 62 head coaches, also known as the Coaches Poll.

The AP Poll will be voted on and released on Monday, August 14, according to Sports Illustrated. The Coaches Poll has officially been released and the Iowa Hawkeyes rank...not in the top 25.

According to Iowa Rivals, the Hawkeyes just missed out. Supposedly they were the first team listed as "others received votes" which means one could probably assume they're pretty close to or are the 26th-ranked team. If Hawkeye fans can remember last season, the team wasn't ranked in the preseason polls at that time either.

It's important to remember to take these preseason polls with a grain of salt. Before any games are actually played, you never know where teams can end up at the end of the season. That's one of the best parts about college football. The big upsets that happen every year.

Teams move up and down all season long and you never know how each season is going to play out. If Iowa's offense can show some improvement this year, I have no doubt we'll be seeing the Hawkeyes consistently voted into the top 25 all season long. Especially if they can win these 5 games.

There are currently 4 Big Ten teams that did make it into the top 25. Michigan is ranked at number 2, Ohio State at number 4, Penn State at number 7, and Wisconsin at number 21.

Iowa Born Sports Stars What do each of these stellar athletes have in common? They all hail from the Hawkeye State.