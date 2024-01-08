Two More Defensive Stars Announce Their Return to Iowa

Two More Defensive Stars Announce Their Return to Iowa

Getty Images

For those worried about a drop off on the defensive side of the football for Iowa in 2024, fans got more good news over the weekend as two more of the Hawkeye's top defenders announced they're returning to Iowa City.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that linebacker Nick Jackson has announced he will be back at Iowa for one more season. Jackson arrived from Virginia via the transfer portal. He was second on the team in tackles last year with 110, including eight tackles for loss, and 4 sacks. Jackson also had seven hurries and two forced fumbles. He was granted an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA in December.

Get our free mobile app

Another Iowa defender is putting their NFL plans on hold. Sebastian Castro announced that he too will return to Iowa City for an extra year of Iowa football in 2024. Castro led Iowa with three interceptions, including a pick-six, according to the Gazette. He was a third-team All-American from the Associated Press.


Castro was Iowa's best on-ball defender last season, as the Gazette reports that opposing passers had a passer rating of just 43.7 against him.

Castro and Jackson are the latest Hawkeyes to announce they'll be back in 2024. The Gazette reports that linebacker Jay Higgins and corner Jemari Harris will also put their pro careers on hold and return to Iowa Cty.

On offense, the Gazette reports that tight end Luke Lachey and lineman Nick DeJong have announced they too will be back in the black and gold next season.

Iowa Football's Unanimous Consensus All-Americans

In the century since unanimous consensus All-Americans have been named, these are the only 15 Iowa Hawkeyes that have ever received the distinction.

Gallery Credit: Getty Images

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness

Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history.

Gallery Credit: Brian Budzynski

Filed Under: Defense, Football, Iowa, Nick Jackson, nl, Sebastian Castro
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls