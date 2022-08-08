Iowa Hawkeyes, ISU Cyclones Left Out Of Preseason Coaches Poll

The College Football season continues to creep closer, with week 0 games now on the horizon. Area programs were not represented particularly well in the first coaches poll ahead of the upcoming season.

Both the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones were left out of the Coaches Poll Top 25, but both programs were in the 'others receiving votes' category.

In fact, the Hawkeyes are technically the 26th ranked team among the coaches' votes, garnering 248 votes in the preseason poll.

As for the Cyclones, they are significantly further down the list, but received 3 votes in the initial poll.

Here is the complete poll (Big Ten and Big 12 Teams in Bold):

1-Alabama

2-Ohio State

3-Georgia

4-Clemson

5-Notre Dame

6-Michigan

7- Texas A&M

8-Utah

9-Oklahoma

10-Baylor

11-Okla State

12-Oregon

13-NC State

14-Michigan State

15-USC

16-Pitt

17-Miami

18-Texas

19-Wake Forest

20-Wisconsin

21-Kentucky

22-Cincinnati

23-Arkansas

24-Ole Miss

25-Houston

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 248, Penn State 246, Tennessee 163, BYU 152, LSU 143, Auburn 98, UCF 55, North Carolina 34, San Diego State 25, Fresno State 21, Mississippi State 19, Florida 17, Air Force 12, Utah State 12, Appalachian State 10, Boise State 10, UCLA 10, Minnesota 6, South Carolina 5, Kansas State 4, Army 3, Iowa State 3, SMU 2, Purdue 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Louisiana 2, Oregon State 2, UTSA 1, Louisville 1, Florida State 1

The Cyclones finished last season with a mark of 7-6, and will open this season at home against Southern Missouri. For the Hawkeyes, they play host to highly-ranked FCS foe South Dakota State in their opener in Iowa City, and finished last season 10-4.

Source: ESPN.com

