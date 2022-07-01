Iowa Hawkeyes Keep Top Talent In State By Landing Proctor

Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announced his commitment to Iowa football Thursday in a huge in-state recruiting win for the Hawkeyes.

Proctor is the No. 6 prospect overall in the 2023 class and had a top-two list of Iowa and Alabama. It's not often that those two schools battle for the same recruits, but Kirk Ferentz and his staff were able to keep Proctor home.

He's a 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle from Southeast Polk High School in Runnells, Iowa, and is the highest-ranked recruit from the state of Iowa since ESPN started its rankings. Proctor is the first ESPN 300 commitment in the 2023 class for Ferentz and the third offensive linemen to commit, along with Trevor Lauck and Cannon Leonard.

While Proctor is the highest-ranked recruit in the state, Iowa has done well with ESPN 300 in-state recruits over the past few classes. Safety Xavier Nwankpa was an ESPN 300 recruit in the 2022 class targeted by nearly every major program in the country.

Notre Dame and Ohio State were both in on his recruitment, but he chose the Hawkeyes. Proctor and Nwankpa happen to be high school teammates, and now they are future college teammates.

