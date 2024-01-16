Iowa Hawkeyes Make Surprising Coaching Staff Change

For the first time in 25 years, there is a new coaching position at the University of Iowa. While some might see it as a small move, it could soon be pointing towards bigger things for the Hawkeyes coaching staff.

Ferentz Has A New Assistant Head Football Coach

No, it's not Herky The Hawk, it's Seth Wallace. This is the first time an assistant head coach has been named under Ferentz.

“Seth is an excellent coach and has been an asset to our coaching staff for many years,” said Ferentz. “He works tirelessly to develop our players into outstanding men on and off the field. I am grateful that he is a part of our program.”

In addition to his role as Assistant Head Football Coach, Wallace will continue his responsibilities as Assistant Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach for the Hawkeye football program. Wallace’s base salary is increasing from $755,000 to $1,000,000 annually.

“Being able to coach at the University of Iowa with such great players, coaches, and staff members is really an honor,” said Wallace. “The University of Iowa and this football program are both very special to me. I am appreciative of this new, expanded role and look forward to preparing our athletes for the upcoming season and beyond.”

Under Wallace’s leadership, Iowa’s linebacking corps has consistently been one of the nation’s best. Over the past eight years, Wallace has coached five linebackers who have garnered All-America recognition, including unanimous consensus selections Josey Jewell (2017) and Jack Campbell (2022). Most recently, Jay Higgins was honored as a first-team All-American in 2023. An Iowa linebacker has led the Big Ten in total tackles each of the past three seasons. Wallace has mentored 11 linebackers to all-conference status and eight players have gone on to play in the National Football League.

More Coaching Changes at Iowa

In addition to the news of the Wallace, it was announced that Kelton Copeland’s contract as wide receivers coach has not been renewed. “I appreciate Kelton’s contribution to the Hawkeye staff and wish him the very best,” Ferentz said.

The search for an offensive coordinator is ongoing and an announcement is expected soon.

