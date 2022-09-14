Iowa Hawkeyes Sticking with QB Petras in Week 3

The Iowa Hawkeyes offense has not only been non-existent thus far this season, but it has been a popular punchline around many college football fans and those in the media.

After a 1-1 start to the season, which included a grand total of 3 offensive points, the Hawkeyes have heard just about every fan and media suggestion for how to improve things.

Longtime Head Coach Kirk Ferentz has been the model of consistency during his time in Iowa City, and that isn't going to change now.

Of course, it's not a surprise that when an offense struggles, the fingers get pointed at the quarterback. The third year starter has struggled, but Ferentz isn't ready to make a change just yet.

Per an ESPN.com article, Ferentz said Tuesday that there will not be a change at the starting quarterback position this week as the team prepares to host Nevada.

Petras has yet to toss a touchdown this season, and has 201 passing yards paired with a pair of interceptions and a 45% completion rate.

The Hawkeyes do have other options, including one with starting experience in Alex Padilla. Padilla filled in for an injured Petras last season, and won all three starts last season.

2021 Big Ten Championship - Iowa v Michigan Getty Images - Alex Padilla

One has to respect the confidence that Ferentz has in his offense as it is, but for Hawkeye fans and fans of scoring in general, let's hope that Iowa can get it together on the offensive side of the football sooner rather than later.

It's a 6:30 kickoff from Iowa City on Saturday evening for the Hawkeyes as they host the Nevada Wolfpack. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Source: ESPN.com