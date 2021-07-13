Iowa Hawkeyes Top 30 of Director’s Cup

The Learfield IMG Director's Cup final standings were released on July 2, 2021 for the 2020-21 academic year and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes are in the Top 30 of all eligible NCAA athletic programs.

The Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution's finish in NCAA Championships. Every school is ranked on national finish in 19 sports.

Four sports are mandatory: men's and women's basketball, baseball and women's volleyball. For schools with more than 19 sports, the remaining best 15 are used.

Iowa had strong showings in the mandatory sports and was helped by a NCAA Wrestling Tournament Championship. The Iowa Hawkeyes also won Big Ten championships in soccer, wrestling, women’s gymnastics, and men’s indoor and outdoor track and field.

Overall, Iowa finished 30th in the standings-- up from 33rd the previous year. Only Michigan (3), Ohio State (9), and Minnesota (28) finished higher than Iowa from the Big Ten Conference.

The University of Texas won the Director's Cup this year-- breaking a 27 year winning streak by Stanford. The only time that Stanford did not sit at the top of the list was the inaugural year of the cup 1993-94, which was won by North Carolina.

The University of Illinois placed 47th on the Director's Cup list. Iowa State finished 38thin the final rankings. The Cyclones were the 5th best Big 12 team on the list.

The Final Top 5 of the Director's Cup:

Texas Stanford Michigan North Carolina Florida