Iowa Hawkeye Women Down Kansas at the Pentagon 71-58

The Sanford Pentagon played host to another marquee early season matchup on Wednesday night, as the Iowa Hawkeye Women's basketball team took on regional foe Kansas here in Sioux Falls.

The two programs played in front of a sold-out crowd, and the game lived up to the billing.

Although the Hawkeye sped out to an 18-4 advantage, Kansas swung back and trailed by just 11 at the break 38-27.

It was pretty much a dead heat in the second half as all told, the Hawkeyes outscored the Jayhawks by 2 to capture the 71-58 early season win.

Per Hawkeye Sports:

The fourth quarter was evenly matched, with Iowa outscoring Kansas, 13-12. Stuelke capped off the game with four rebounds in the fourth quarter, securing her fifth career double-double and solidifying Iowa’s victory.

Caitlin Clark might be gone from Iowa City, but the Hawkeyes still have star power. Hannah Stuelke finished with a double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win. It was her fifth career double-double and 41st career game scoring 10 or more points.

The Hawkeyes are now 5-0 on the season and gear up to take on Washington State at home on Sunday.

For the Jayhawks, they'll regroup with a record of 4-1 and were led on the night by Smya Nichols' 26 points. Kansas takes on Pittsburgh a week from Thursday.

Source: Hawkeye Sports and ESPN.com

