Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Not Big on Fast Food

There is no shortage of places to satisfy your cravings for fast food in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota.

But when it comes to the largest cities in these three states, the love of grabbing lunch or dinner on the go pales in comparison to the rest of the country.

LawnStarter recently compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on fast food access, quality, and affordability to come up with 2023’s Best Cities for Fast Food Lovers.

In the Tri-State area, only one city even cracked the Top 100.

St. Paul checks in at number 100, bolstered by a 22nd overall ranking in fast food affordability.

Sioux Falls is in the top 150, at number 149. South Dakota's largest city was 78th in fast food affordability, but 166th in access.

The largest cities in Minnesota and Iowa are each in the bottom third.

Minneapolis is 162nd, thanks, in part, to a 180th ranking in fast food quality.,

Des Moines is three spots behind, at number 165. The city's worst showing was in fast food access (163rd).

Overall, Orlando, Florida is America's best fast food city, with a top ranking in fast food quality, and a number-two showing in fast food access.

Another Florida city, Miami, leads in access.

Bellevue, Washington is number-one in affordability.

BEST CITIES FOR FAST FOOD LOVERS

Orlando, Florida New York, New York Miami, Florida San Francisco, California Chicago, Illinois Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Huntington Beach, California Washington, DC McAllen, Texas San Diego, California

Bridgeport, Connecticut holds the distinction as the worst city for fast food lovers. It is ranked dead last in food quality.

Next-to-last Miramar, Florida is the worst in the nation for access to fast food locations.

Akron, Ohio is last in America for fast food affordability.

WORST CITIES FOR FAST FOOD LOVERS

Bridgeport, Connecticut Miramar, Florida Syracuse, New York Brownsville, Texas Newark, New Jersey Joliet, Illinois Jackson, Mississippi Detroit, Michigan Charleston, South Carolina Aurora, Illinois

