Iowa Motorcyclist Killed By Kayak That Fell From Trailer

An Iowa man on a motorcycle was killed when the bike he was driving was hit by a kayak that fell off of a trailer in front of him.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the Iowa State Patrol says 75-year-old John Thein, of Guttenberg, Iowa was driving his motorcycle when a kayak came loose from a trailer hauling multiple kayaks.

When the kayak hit Thein's motorcycle causing him to crash his bike, the Guttenberg resident was hit and killed while he was traveling north on a county road in Allamakee, Iowa.

Guttenberg is located by the Mississippi River about an hour and a half northeast of Waterloo, Iowa.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.