Injured Iowa QB McNamara Makes Decision on Next Season

Anytime an injury is sustained that costs a player the season, fans and analysts are left to wonder what's next.

On Wednesday, recent Michigan transfer Cade McNamara made his decision about the future of his playing career at his current school, the University of Iowa.

McNamara is out for the season following a knee injury sustained in the loss against Michigan State earlier this year.

Although currently a Senior, McNamara does have the option to return, go pro, or hang up the cleats.

He made his definitive decision yesterday:

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara will return in 2024 after undergoing season-ending knee surgery, he confirmed Wednesday night on social media. In his X post, McNamara included a picture of himself after surgery and wrote that he looks forward to returning to Iowa City and supporting his teammates.

It's good news for the Hawkeyes and their faithful fans, as the team has struggled in the absence of their Week 1 starter.

Since McNamara went down, the Hawkeyes are 2-1, but have had a brutal stretch at Quarterback.

Former Wisconsin Badger Deacon Hill has taken over the starting job, and has left a lot to be desired thus far, completing just 38% of his passes with 2 touchdowns to 3 interceptions while taking 9 sacks.

Iowa is next in action next Saturday, November 4th when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats on the road in Evanston.

