Former Iowa Hawkeye Receiver Carted Off at Bengals Training Camp

Injuries are very unfortunate at this time of the football season, and the Cincinnati Bengals are now dealing with a reported injury to a young wide receiver.

Charlie Jones, who had collegiate stops at Buffalo, Iowa, and Purdue, was reportedly carted off the field at Thursday's practice for the Bengals.

Jones has been in the league since just last year, and was a 4th round pick of the team.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Wideout Charlie Jones was carted off the field after making a catch in a 7-on-7 drill during a session being held at Paycor Stadium. Reporters at the practice said Jones appeared to suffer an injury to his right leg.

Jones appeared in 11 games last season, and finished with 7 catches for 64 yards offensively while contributing mainly on special teams.

Jones was a big-time player during his collegiate career, garnering All-Big Ten honors in three different seasons, and was a second team All-American in 2022.

Jones was with the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2019-2021 but had his most productive season as a college athlete offensively with Purdue in 2022, when he finished with 1,361 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

We'll wait and see what the injury is for Jones and how much time he may miss as the Bengals gear up for their preseason opener this weekend.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and Charlie Jones Wikipedia

