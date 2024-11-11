Iowa, South Dakota State Receiving Votes in Latest Women’s Top 25
The South Dakota State Jackrabbit women are off to another impressive start to the season, and it came with an early season upset of ranked Creighton.
With the big win over the weekend, the Jackrabbits are already getting some love in the first in-season AP Top 25.
The Jackrabbits aren't alone though, as our region loaded up on Top 25 recognition, as well as other area programs garnering Top 25 votes, like the Iowa Hawkeyes.
SDSU is 2-0 following wins over Rice and #21 Creighton and will play host to Wisconsin on Wednesday night in Brookings.
Here's the latest poll, where both the Jacks and Iowa Hawkeyes are currently receiving votes:
AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
|Team Record
|1. South Carolina (31)
|2-0
|2. UConn
|2-0
|3. Southern Cal
|2-0
|4. Texas
|1-0
|5. UCLA
|2-0
|6. Notre Dame
|2-0
|7. LSU
|2-0
|8. Iowa St.
|3-0
|9. Oklahoma
|2-0
|10. Kansas St.
|2-0
|11. Maryland
|3-0
|12. Ohio St.
|1-0
|13. NC State
|1-1
|14. North Carolina
|2-0
|15. West Virginia
|2-0
|16. Duke
|2-1
|17. Baylor
|1-1
|18. Louisville
|1-1
|19. Mississippi
|1-1
|20. Kentucky
|2-0
|21. Nebraska
|2-0
|22. Alabama
|3-0
|23. Illinois
|2-0
|24. Stanford
|3-0
|25. Oregon
|3-0
Others receiving votes: Iowa 60, TCU 55, Florida State 42, Michigan 36, Utah 32, Michigan State 18, Vanderbilt 13, Fairfield 11, South Dakota State 9, Mississippi State 7, Arizona 6, Creighton 5, Tennessee 3, Middle Tennessee 3, Harvard 3, Indiana 3, Miami 2
Dropped from rankings: Florida State 19, Creighton 21, Indiana 25
Sources: Women's AP Top 25 - ESPN.com and GoJacks.com
