Iowa Senior and Equestrian World Champ Signs with South Dakota St

Becoming a world champion before graduating high school is quite the accomplishment, and Katy Schmitz is just getting started.

Schmitz is a Senior at Harlan Community High School in Harlan, Iowa and recently announced her commitment to continue her equestrian career at South Dakota State.

The Jackrabbits are getting a good one, as Schmitz has had a ton of success already in her career, including a world title.

Per KMALand.com:

Harlan senior Katy Schmitz has recently signed to the South Dakota State equestrian team.

 

“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always had a passion for horses,” Schmitz told KMA Sports. “I come from a non-horse family, so my mom and dad were always trying to get me to do other sports. Eventually, my parents gave in, and I got connected with my trainer, got a horse and started competing.”

 

 

Schmitz has been very successful in competitions, earning a world title at the Youth Worlds in Oklahoma. Schmitz hopes to accomplish even more when she joins the South Dakota State team.

For more on the equestrian program at South Dakota State, visit the official program link below.

Source: KMALand.com and Go Jacks Equestrian

