Iowa St Transfer, Sioux Falls Native JT Rock Finds New CBB Home

The transfer portal continues to hum along in all facets of college athletics, and one of the more notable college athletes to come out of the Sioux Empire in recent years has found his new home.

JT Rock, who prepped here in Sioux Falls at Lincoln High School, opted to enter the portal last month, and has now announced his destination.

After spending two seasons under Coach TJ Otzelberger at Iowa State (one redshirt), Rock announced Wednesday that he is transferring to New Mexico.

Here's Rock's official post confirming the news Wednesday:

Rock will be a part of a new era at New Mexico, as the program lost Head Coach Richard Pitino to Xavier, and hired UC-San Diego's Eric Olen to lead the program into the future.

Rock had an amazing high school career here in Sioux Falls. Per Cyclones.com:

Rock led his Sioux Falls Lincoln squad to a fourth-place finish at the 2023 South Dakota AA State Tournament ... Rock was the South Dakota AA Player of the Year, averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 blocked shots per game.

