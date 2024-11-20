Former Iowa State Cyclone Purdy Limited Ahead of Packers Game

The San Francisco 49ers have been anything but consistent this season, and through 10 games find themselves with a record of 5-5.

One of the more reliable and consistent pieces in the tough start has undoubtedly been the play and performance of Quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy has started all 10 games thus far for San Francisco, has completed 66% of his passes, and has tossed 13 touchdowns.

Despite his durability thus far, ahead of a tough conference matchup in Green Bay this weekend, Purdy is limited at practice with a shoulder injury.

News of the injury first popped up on Monday, and we now have some video of Purdy participating (but not throwing) at practice on Wednesday:

While it still remains likely Purdy will be good to go come game day on Sunday in Green Bay, an injury to the throwing shoulder of a quarterback is never not a concern.

Purdy hasn't missed a single game yet in his career due to injury, and he'll be tested the rest of the week in practice to ensure he's ready for Sunday.

The Packers at 7-3 are currently in the playoff field and occupy the 6-seed in the NFC. As for the Niners, they're looking up at Arizona, LA, and Seattle in their division, and are currently ranked 10th in the NFC.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay is set for 3:25 on Sunday afternoon. Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Sources: SI on MSN and David Lombardi on Twitter

